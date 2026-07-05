Delhi temperature dips after rain, more showers for next few days

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a slight dip in maximum temperature on Saturday as light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in parts of the city and Noida. The weather office forecast similar conditions over the next few days. The city’s base weather station, Safdarjung, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal and 0.4 degrees lower than Friday. The minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degree below normal but 0.9 degrees higher than the previous day.

However, Safdarjung received no rainfall till 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department data. The Pusa weather station recorded 23.5 mm rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Janakpuri received 9.5 mm during the same period.

Maximum temperatures also declined at other weather stations on Saturday. Palam recorded a maximum of 35.1 degrees Celsius, one degree lower than the previous day. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees less than Friday’s maximum. Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximums at 36.4 degrees and 34.6 degrees Celsius respectively, 0.5 and 0.7 degrees lower than Friday’s. The IMD forecast light rain and gusts to continue at least till Friday.

“There is a possibility of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind with speeds of 40-50 kmph during the afternoon and evening in the coming days,” an IMD official said.