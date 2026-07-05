Delhi University admissions: Phase 2 opens with preference filling, subject mapping

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has opened Phase 2 of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who have completed Phase 1 can log in to the official admission portal and submit their programme and college preferences. The Phase 2 window will remain open until July 11.

Applicants will also get a correction window from July 10 to July 11 to make changes to their submitted forms. DU will release simulated ranks on July 12, allowing candidates to assess their tentative standing before revising their programme and college preferences between July 12 and July 13.

The first Common Seat Allocation System seat allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on July 16. Students allotted seats in the first round can accept their admission offers from July 16 to July 18. Colleges will verify and approve applications between July 16 and July 20.

During Phase 2, candidates are required to map the subjects studied in Class 12 with the corresponding 2026 subjects. The university said admissions will be based on CUET subjects that match or are closely related to those studied in Class 12.

Applicants can select as many programme and college combinations as they are eligible for. After paying the admission fee in the allotted round, students can either freeze their seat or opt for an upgrade to be considered for a higher preference in subsequent rounds.