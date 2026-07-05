DMRC plans in-train audio ads on four metro lines to get extra revenue

NEW DELHI: A brief pause between Delhi metro announcements may soon be followed by an advertisements,with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) planning to introduce in-train audio commercials on the Red, Yellow, Blue and Magenta lines to boost its non-fare revenue.

The move is aimed at strengthen the DMRC’s non-ticketing earnings, while turning Metro trains into an advertising platform. The corporation has floated a tender inviting agencies to secure, market and manage in-train audio advertisement slots across six trains each on the Red (Line 1), Yellow (Line 2), Blue (Line 3) and Magenta (Line 8) corridors.

According to an official, the advertisements will be played only during silent intervals between routine operational announcements. Passenger information and safety messages will receive priority, and adequate gaps will be maintained between commercials to ensure commuter convenience.

The Red Line, connecting Dilshad Garden and Rithala, has the highest overall inventory at 721 seconds, followed by the Blue Line between Dwarka and Yamuna Bank with 634 seconds. The Yellow Line, connecting Kashmere Gate and Sultanpur, has 596 seconds of audio slots available in both directions, while the Magenta Line, between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, has 300 seconds, the officials said.

The DMRC first introduced in-train audio advertisements on six trains operating on the Violet Line between Kashmere Gate and Badarpur in December 2023. The proposed expansion will extend the model to some of its busiest corridors.