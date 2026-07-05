East Delhi govt hospital floods; waterlogged OPD sparks political reactions

NEW DELHI: A spell of rain on Saturday reportedly led to waterlogging inside parts of the Outpatient Department (OPD) at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in east Delhi. Visuals circulating on social media showed water accumulated on the floor of a waiting area while patients and attendants looked on.

Images and a short video clip shared by local political representatives and other users appeared to show water entering the hospital premises, with seating areas partially submerged and people navigating through puddles. The incident was reported after a brief period of rainfall, though its exact duration could not be independently verified.

Several elected representatives, including an MLA Kuldeep Kumar and a municipal councilor from Trilokpuri, shared the visuals online, criticising civic preparedness and hospital infrastructure. They alleged that even a short spell of rain was enough to disrupt basic services and raised concerns over patient safety at a government healthcare facility.

There was no official clarification on whether the waterlogging was caused by drainage blockage, infrastructure gaps or external flooding entering the premises.

A Trilokpuri resident, RK Gupta, said, “a few minutes of rain have already exposed how fragile the public health infrastructure is. This is just the start of the season. How will Delhi survive through the next month, if such a situation persists?”