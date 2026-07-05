Gurugram locals hold candle march, seek justice for Rajokri crash victim.

GURUGRAM: Tears and grief marked the streets of Gurugram early on Saturday evening when friends and family of Sarthak Mattoo, who was involved in a fatal collision on the morning of June 25 near South Delhi’s Rajokri flyover, held a solidarity march to the Galleria Market in DLF Phase IV.

A crowd of 250-odd residents held candles and signs demanding justice for Mattoo, who was allegedly struck by a speeding SUV allegedly being driven under the influence of alcohol. Speaking to TNIE, Surender Mattoo, the father of the victim, blamed gross negligence by police and the authorities in framing charges against the driver. “It is unbelievable that our so-called diligent police took over 45 hours to apprehend the culprit. And when they were, the police continued with routine procedure, and the accused was out on bail in no time,” he exclaimed.

Mattoo added, “We only got a call from the Vasant Kunj police station later the next day at 10 pm to notify us of a further delay in taking away the accused for an alcohol test at Safdarjung hospital. What possible traces are they going to find after 50 hours?”