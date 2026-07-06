Delhi government plans to transform schools with help from corporates, trader bodies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched ‘Mission Kayakalp’ to transform government schools into safe, clean, modern and inspiring learning spaces for children. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the initiative is being implemented with support from district administrations, the Education Department

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) organisations, social organisations, market associations and local communities. She said that public participation, along with government resources, is helping bring about rapid improvements to schools.

The government said that visible changed have already been made across several districts. In North Delhi, a sensory park for children with special needs at a school on Shankaracharya Marg was renovated at a cost of Rs 16.20 lakh. An RO plant and water coolers were also installed. A physics laboratory at a government school in Roop Nagar was modernised.

In the South Delhi, renovation works worth Rs 48.73 lakh were completed at Ramanujan Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mehrauli. Infrastructure works are also underway at schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri in West Delhi. In North-East Delhi, schools in Gokalpur and Shahdara received renovated toilets, repaired walls, water coolers, plantation drives and library furniture. At Sawda Ghevra in Outer North Delhi, repairs, repainting, a covered shed and a space lab were completed.