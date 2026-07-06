Delhi HC seeks AIIMS reply on petition challenging seat allocation for PG course

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought response from All India Institute of Medical Sciences on a petition challenging the seat allocation process for a postgraduate course under the National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET).

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the institute on a petition alleging discrepancy between the final seat matrix and the subsequent mock round seat allocation for MD Ophthalmology. The petitioner alleged that the number of seats available in the unreserved category was reduced.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the father of an aspirant, who alleged that the final seat matrix for MD Ophthalmology at AIIMS, notified in May, showed a total of 13 seats, including five seats in the unreserved category

The petitioner stated that his daughter participated in the counselling process based on this allocation after securing an overall rank of 146 in INI-CET July 2026, “but the mock round allocation reflected only two open unreserved seats, along with one seat for ‘Institutional Preference’ and Persons with Benchmark Disability each.”