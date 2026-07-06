Delhi loves World Cup football but not its own teams

As the FIFA World Cup enters its knockout phase, neighbourhoods across Delhi have been staying awake till late into the night. Television screens glow and social media timelines overflow with debates on tactics, refereeing decisions and spectacular goals. The city’s internet traffic reflects an unmistakable truth that Delhi has a substantial football audience.

Curiously the passion that erupts every four years for international football is rarely visible on Delhi’s own football grounds. Thousands who passionately support clubs in England, Spain, Germany or Argentina often know little about the teams that have represented their own city for decades. This was not always the case.

There was a time when Delhi possessed a thriving football culture rooted in neighbourhood identity rather than global television broadcasts. The Delhi Football League was among the country’s most competitive local competitions. Clubs such as Garhwal Heroes, Moonlight FC, City Club and several others embodied communities, workplaces and neighbourhood pride.

Ambedkar Stadium near Delhi Gate was the heart of Delhi’s football culture. Before satellite TV, fans from Old Delhi and nearby areas packed the stands for intense league matches, with local rivalries reflecting the spirit and aspirations of ordinary Delhiites..