Delhi loves World Cup football but not its own teams

As the FIFA World Cup enters its knockout phase, neighbourhoods across Delhi have been staying awake till late into the night. Television screens glow and social media timelines overflow with debates on tactics, refereeing decisions and spectacular goals. The city’s internet traffic reflects an unmistakable truth that Delhi has a substantial football audience.
Curiously the passion that erupts every four years for international football is rarely visible on Delhi’s own football grounds. Thousands who passionately support clubs in England, Spain, Germany or Argentina often know little about the teams that have represented their own city for decades. This was not always the case.
There was a time when Delhi possessed a thriving football culture rooted in neighbourhood identity rather than global television broadcasts. The Delhi Football League was among the country’s most competitive local competitions. Clubs such as Garhwal Heroes, Moonlight FC, City Club and several others embodied communities, workplaces and neighbourhood pride.
Ambedkar Stadium near Delhi Gate was the heart of Delhi’s football culture. Before satellite TV, fans from Old Delhi and nearby areas packed the stands for intense league matches, with local rivalries reflecting the spirit and aspirations of ordinary Delhiites..
The romance of those evenings is difficult to recreate today as Delhi itself changed dramatically during the 1990s and early 2000s. The city expanded beyond its traditional boundaries into Dwarka, Rohini, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. As populations dispersed across a vast metropolitan region, the neighbourhood identities that had sustained local football clubs weakened.
Fans who once lived within walking distance of Ambedkar Stadium now found themselves separated by long commutes and changing lifestyles.The stadium stood in the shadow of the historic Feroze Shah Kotla complex, sharing space with what is now the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While cricket and football coexisted physically within the same sporting precinct, their destinies gradually diverged.Without sustained investment, Delhi’s once-vibrant football ecosystem gradually slipped from public consciousness.
Meanwhile, cricket entered an entirely different era. The transformation of the Feroze Shah Kotla into the modern Arun Jaitley Stadium symbolizes the game’s commercial rise. Television rights, corporate sponsorship, international fixtures and later, the Indian Premier League turned cricket into an economic powerhouse. Packed stadiums, lucrative broadcasting contracts and year-round media attention have created an ecosystem that football simply could not match.
The contrast remains stark even today. A Delhi Capitals’ IPL fixture or an international cricket match routinely attracts capacity crowds and nationwide television audiences. Local football, despite its rich heritage, often plays before a few hundred or at best a couple of thousand loyal supporters. The difference is not merely one of popularity but of institutional investment, marketing and sustained commercial backing.
The challenge before Delhi football is also cultural. During every World Cup, millions of Indians passionately discuss Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Jude Bellingham. There is nothing wrong with embracing global football. But genuine sporting cultures are built not merely by watching international stars on television but by supporting local clubs, attending neighbourhood matches and investing emotionally in home-grown talent.
Delhi once possessed such a culture. The cheers that echoed through Ambedkar Stadium represented more than ninety minutes of football, they reflected a city’s identity, community bonds and collective pride. That legacy has not disappeared entirely. It survives in historic clubs, dedicated administrators, loyal supporters and ambitious young footballers waiting for their opportunity.
As another World Cup captures Delhi’s imagination, perhaps the city should also rediscover the football that has always belonged to it. The passion already exists. The challenge is to take it beyond the television screens to the stands of Ambedkar Stadium, where Delhi’s own football story awaits.