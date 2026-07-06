Fundamentally missing Right to Walk in Delhi

A simple act like walking in the capital is increasingly becoming unsafe and ignored. In a city where millions depend on walking as a primary mode of transport, footpaths meant to be the most basic public infrastructure have been reduced to multi-purpose zones for everything except pedestrians.

Bike and car parking, garbage dumping, shop extensions, tea stalls, random construction material, and even police barricades have taken over pedestrian spaces. The message is clear—if you wish to walk, take the main road and compete with traffic.

Invoking the right to walk as intrinsic to the right to life, said the Supreme Court recently, underscoring that pedestrians are entitled to safe and unobstructed public spaces. However, a ground survey reveals a starkly different reality. Footpaths across the capital are routinely choked by illegal parking, construction debris, street vendors, barricades, and even temporary shelters set up by migrant labourers. As a result, the pedestrians are often forced onto the carriageway, risking their lives amid a fast-moving traffic.

Encroached streets across the city

In several high-footfall areas such as Karol Bagh, Lakshmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Daryaganj and Chandni Chowk, the situation is particularly severe. Even in service lanes, footpaths are entirely taken over by parked vehicles, leaving no space for pedestrians.

Instead of functioning as safe walking corridors, these pavements have become extensions of commercial and vehicular activity. During the morning peak office hours, when the ITO bridge witnesses major traffic snarls, the two-wheelers are seen taking the footpath to avoid the road traffic.