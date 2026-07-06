Google, Meta tell Delhi HC it is 'impracticable' to monitor uploading of court recording in Kejriwal's case

Tech giants Google and Meta, running online platforms YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have informed the Delhi High Court that it is impracticable to proactively monitor and act against the unauthorised publication and dissemination of clips of court hearing on former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The two US-based tech firms filed their affidavits in a petition by lawyer Vaibhav Singh against the unauthorised recording and sharing of the court proceedings held on April 13.

The PIL also sought contempt action against AAP leaders -- Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh -- and others for allegedly uploading and sharing the clips in violation of the high court rules.

On Monday, a bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P S Arora deferred hearing on the petition till August 27, noting that Kejriwal, Sisodia and certain other politicians were yet to be served.

The other respondents in the case include Congress leader Digvijay Singh, AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Jarnail Singh, and journalist Ravish Kumar.

Google and Meta, in their affidavits, stated that while the content flagged by the petitioner in the plea was no longer available, they cannot proactively monitor the re-surfacing of the content.

Their affidavits asserted that whenever specific unlawful content is reported or there is a judicial direction, such content is removed as per the law, but there is not legal mandate on the intermediaries to proactively monitor and act against any content.

Stating that it cannot become a "super censor", Meta said in its reply, "There are over 2.9 billion users of the Facebook Service worldwide. Further, there are more than 1 billion users of the Instagram Service worldwide. In addition, every day, billions of pieces of content are posted and shared on Facebook Service and the Instagram Service."

"Accordingly, it is impracticable (if not impossible) for Meta to locate or identify the Contested Content allegedly posted on the Facebook Service or Instagram Service without URLs," it said.