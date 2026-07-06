Heavy rain, strong winds divert 15 Delhi-bound flights to Jaipur, Lucknow

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains and winds forced the diversion of 15 incoming flights to Indira Gandhi International airport (IGIA) to Jaipur and Lucknow on Sunday, an airport official said. The disruption also led to significant delays for several subsequent flights. “The diverted flights included five international services,” the official said.

Among the international flights diverted to Jaipur were Air Astana flight KC907 from Almaty, Thai Airways flight TG323 from Bangkok, Air India flight AI4208 from Dubai and IndiGo flight 6E 64 from Jeddah. According to flight-tracking platform flightradar24, several domestic flights were also diverted to Jaipur, including Air India services from Kolkata, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, and IndiGo flights from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Three flights were diverted to Lucknow—an Air India Express flight from Ranchi, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai, and an Air India flight from Rajkot. A Jaipur International Airport source said 12 Delhi-bound flights landed there between 11 am and 12.30 pm. They began departing after weather conditions improved in Delhi.

Domestic planes

According to flight-tracking platform, domestic flights were also diverted to Jaipur, including Air India services from Kolkata, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and IndiGo flights from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.