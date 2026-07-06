Kalki Koechlin on adapting The Elephant in the Womb and the many beasts of motherhood

Excerpts from a conversation with Koechlin and Khalid:

Why was it important for you to write against the idealised image of pregnancy and motherhood?

Kalki Koechlin (KK): The Elephant in the Womb came out of shock and frustration at how little I knew of the challenges of motherhood. I had read all the books on preparing for labour and raising a child, but what I didn’t realise was the psychological landscape that a mother goes through—the transformation, the lack of support, and the loss of identity of who she was before and who she is going to become. Those were the things I wanted to write about. It was also the pandemic. I was not working and being just a full-time mother, so writing this book became cathartic in many ways.

Why did you choose the graphic novel format to tell this story? And when adapting it for the stage, what aspects of the original work were you determined to preserve?

KK: The seed of the book began with a poster I made where I drew the three trimesters and all the different feelings and physical changes I went through. I always found it very visual, and almost mythical because that’s how the experience feels. When we adapted it for the stage, we wanted to preserve that sense of magic realism—the transformation of something bigger than you growing inside you. That’s why we chose shadow puppetry.

Mothers spend much of their postpartum time awake at night, and shadows can make the mind wander into dark places when you’re underslept, tired and exhausted, so it felt like the right language for this story. The book only explored my own experience; through the play we could tell the stories of many different mothers through the five women.