Rain lashes Delhi, brings relief from humidity

NEW DELHI: Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of national capital on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, with Chhatarpur recording the highest precipitation of 49 mm till 2.30 pm, according to official data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mehrauli received 18 mm of rainfall, followed by Najafgarh at 8 mm and Janakpuri at 7 mm. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above the seasonal average.

The weather department forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 162 at 3.33 pm, according to the Sameer app. The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’ category.

The rainfall followed light to moderate showers in several parts of the capital on Saturday, when the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius. This was two degrees below normal and 0.4 degrees lower than Friday.

Safdarjung recorded no rainfall till 5.30 pm on Saturday. However, the Pusa weather station received 23.5 mm of rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. Janakpuri recorded 9.5 mm during the same period, while Pitampura received 0.5 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 35 mm of rainfall till 2.30 pm on Sunday, while Greater Noida received 17 mm. Meanwhile, parts of Haryana and Punjab continued to experience sultry weather. Sirsa recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda registered 40.3 degrees Celsius.