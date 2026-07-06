Wangchuk loses six kgs, takes hunger agitation to eighth day

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk completed the eighth day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, during which he has reportedly lost around 6 kilograms. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 16th day on Sunday. The protest has centres on allegations that repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities have undermined students’ futures.

According to a health bulletin issued by doctors, Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 112/70 mm Hg in the lying-down position, heart rate at 72 beats per minute and his blood sugar at 67 mg/dL. The bulletin said his hydration is fair, he is mentally alert and his weight has dropped to 60.95 kg, accounting for a loss of around six kg in seven days.

On Saturday, the CJP released a two-page open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to end what it described as his “resounding silence” and hold Pradhan accountable. In the letter, signed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and several party office-bearers, the organisation questioned why the prime minister had not responded to the prolonged agitation.

The CJP continued to press for Pradhan’s resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students and their families.

Political leaders, activists support CJP protest

The CJP protest began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system and has since drawn support from several political leaders, activists and civil-society members. The CJP continued to press for Pradhan’s resignation, alleging that repeated examination irregularities and paper leaks have devastated the lives of students.