AAP protests alleged Rs 650 crore health scam in Delhi, BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday staged a protest at LNJP Hospital over an alleged Rs 650 crore medicine procurement scam in the Delhi government, questioning Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged escape of main accused to Germany.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Rajiv Rangeela was not arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for a month and was allowed to leave the country. “There was a health scam worth Rs 650 crore in the capital. The main accused was not arrested by the ACB for a month, and he was allowed to flee to Germany,” Bharadwaj said.

He alleged that Dr Vatsala Agrawal was appointed as head of the Delhi government’s health department despite a vigilance inquiry and by bypassing senior officials.

AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar joined the protest. Jha alleged that the contractor involved in the case had been allowed to flee, while the ACB had pegged the alleged scam at Rs 650 crore.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Agrawal had headed three hospitals and a medical body during the previous AAP regime. He said her appointment was based on seniority and that the present Delhi government ordered an ACB probe as soon as the allegations surfaced, leading to her arrest. The ACB is investigating the alleged scam.