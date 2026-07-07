Delhi Police arrest husband in newlywed woman's suspected dowry death in Lodhi Colony

NEW DELHI: A day after a 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Lodhi Colony area, Delhi Police arrested her husband and booked his sister in connection with the case, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Arastu Sikka, while his sister has been identified as Augustika. The deceased, Akriti, was a resident of Pushp Vihar and worked as a sales executive with a private company, police said. Akriti was found critically injured after the alleged fall from B-Block of the NDMC flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

According to Akriti’s mother, she married Sikka on April 24. Augustika and Akriti had been school friends, and the marriage was arranged through that acquaintance. The couple had dated for two years before getting married, the family said. Before the wedding, Akriti had informed Sikka’s family about her financial responsibilities and her wish to continue working, her family alleged.

The family also questioned the circumstances of her death, claiming there was no bloodstain at the spot where her body was found. They rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that Sikka and his family members killed her over dowry-related demands.