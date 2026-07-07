Delhi Police arrest husband in newlywed woman's suspected dowry death in Lodhi Colony

NEW DELHI: A day after a 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Lodhi Colony area, Delhi Police arrested her husband and booked his sister in connection with the case, officials said.
The accused has been identified as Arastu Sikka, while his sister has been identified as Augustika. The deceased, Akriti, was a resident of Pushp Vihar and worked as a sales executive with a private company, police said. Akriti was found critically injured after the alleged fall from B-Block of the NDMC flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.
According to Akriti’s mother, she married Sikka on April 24. Augustika and Akriti had been school friends, and the marriage was arranged through that acquaintance. The couple had dated for two years before getting married, the family said. Before the wedding, Akriti had informed Sikka’s family about her financial responsibilities and her wish to continue working, her family alleged.
The family also questioned the circumstances of her death, claiming there was no bloodstain at the spot where her body was found. They rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that Sikka and his family members killed her over dowry-related demands.
Akriti’s brother alleged that Sikka had repeatedly tried to physically assault her and subjected her to mental harassment after the marriage. “When my sister told me about what she was going through, he threatened her, saying that if she kept informing her brother, he would have me beaten up or make sure I lost my job,” he told mediapersons.
He said the family had informed Sikka’s father about his alleged behaviour, but Akriti continued to face abuse and false allegations.
According to the brother, Akriti went to work as usual on the day of the incident. She left office at around 6 pm and called her mother at 6.18 pm, saying she was on her way home. Her phone was switched off after that call, he said.
When the family could not contact her, they began searching for her. A police officer later answered her phone and informed them that she had been taken to hospital, the brother said. The family was initially told that she had been admitted, but was informed about an hour later that she had died, he added.
Meanwhile, police have accessed Akriti’s Google search history, which showed that she had allegedly searched “how to die easily” in May, sources said. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed for inquest proceedings, police said.
A case under relevant provisions related to dowry death was registered at Lodhi Colony police station on Sunday. Sikka has been arrested, DCP(South) Anant Mittal said, adding that all aspects of the case were being verified and further investigation was underway.