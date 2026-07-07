Delhi's Barapullah Phase III misses target, gets one more month

NEW DELHI: With the construction work still not completed, the Barapullah Phase 3 project has once again missed its last deadline. However, officials on Monday said work is likely to be over this month.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had set the deadline of June 30 for completion of Barapullah Phase 3, but even one week later, the work is not completed. “The main construction work has been completed; however, some finishing touches are ongoing, which are likely to be completed this month,” a government official said.

Last month, on June 22, Singh even visited the construction site to witness the casting of the last slab of the flyover. The project, which was approved in 2014 and initiated in 2015, was originally targeted for completion in 2017. The work saw repeated delays and significant cost escalation, with the revised project cost now standing at approximately `1,635 crore.

The project envisages seamless connectivity between east and south Delhi, connecting Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and AIIMS, on signal-free carriageways. According to officials, both the ramps of the elevated corridor, one from the Mayur Vihar side and the other continuing from the existing corridor near Sarai Kale Khan, have been completed.