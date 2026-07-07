Government doctor found dead in suspected suicide case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old doctor was found dead inside a duty room at a Delhi government hospital, officials said on Monday. Officials suspect that he was distressed after his family opposed his marriage to a colleague because they belonged to different castes, as a suicide note was discovered at the scene.

The deceased, identified as Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, was a senior resident in the hospital’s anaesthesia department and had worked there for approximately three years.

According to police, Anand was on night duty from 8 pm on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday. He was reportedly active until around 11 pm before heading to the duty room number 109. When he did not come out after his shift ended, his colleagues attempted to reach him by calling and knocking on the door.

After receiving no response, hospital authorities were alerted. The room, which was locked from the inside, was forced open around 9 am, and Anand was found unconscious on the bed. He was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department, where doctors declared him dead on Sunday, police said.