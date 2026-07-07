Government doctor found dead in suspected suicide case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old doctor was found dead inside a duty room at a Delhi government hospital, officials said on Monday. Officials suspect that he was distressed after his family opposed his marriage to a colleague because they belonged to different castes, as a suicide note was discovered at the scene.
The deceased, identified as Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, was a senior resident in the hospital’s anaesthesia department and had worked there for approximately three years.
According to police, Anand was on night duty from 8 pm on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday. He was reportedly active until around 11 pm before heading to the duty room number 109. When he did not come out after his shift ended, his colleagues attempted to reach him by calling and knocking on the door.
After receiving no response, hospital authorities were alerted. The room, which was locked from the inside, was forced open around 9 am, and Anand was found unconscious on the bed. He was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department, where doctors declared him dead on Sunday, police said.
“A cannula was found inserted in Anand’s left hand, which had been placed by a technician assistant around 10 pm on Saturday at the doctor’s request during his shift,” a police source said.
The district crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, examined the spot and recovered syringes, empty drug vials, a three-page suicide note, and a diary from the room, sources said.
“The note said that Anand was in a relationship with a female colleague from MP, but their marriage could not take place as their families opposed the alliance because they belonged to different castes,” the source said, adding that the doctor wrote that he had been under emotional stress over the issue, police said.
However, the police stated that no external injury marks were found on the body and the suicide note was recovered from the room. The room has been sealed, and forensic evidence was collected.
Singh cites relationship stress in death note
“The suicide note said that Anand was in a relationship with a female colleague but their marriage could not take place as their families opposed the alliance,” the source said, adding that the doctor wrote that he had been under emotional stress over the issue, police said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)