INTERVIEW | ‘A nodal officer for every waterlogging point’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Upon completion of 17 months in office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says she is prioritising governance through implementation rather than mere announcements. Speaking with Anup Verma, she says the final report card of any government is written by the people, adding, “I can say with satisfaction that we have focused on changing the culture of governance in Delhi.” Excerpts:

The new EV Policy is being seen as a major step towards cleaner mobility. How do you see it transforming Delhi over the next five years?

Our vision is very simple: this policy is not just about electric vehicles; it is about giving Delhi a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future. Every family wants to breathe cleaner air, spend less on transportation and live in a city that is future-ready.

This EV Policy provides incentives, builds charging infrastructure, supports manufacturers, encourages investment and creates new employment opportunities. It is a complete ecosystem, not just a subsidy scheme.

Over the next five years, we want Delhi to become India’s leading electric mobility city, where clean transport becomes part of everyday life. As more people shift to EVs, pollution levels will decline, fuel costs will come down and thousands of new jobs will be created.