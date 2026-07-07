L-G Taranjit Singh, CM Rekha Gupta order child panels in remaining 4.5k schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a review meeting at Raj Niwas to assess the implementation of various programmes, campaigns and safety measures being carried out as part of the ongoing Child Protection Month in July.

The education department informed the L-G and the CM that a comprehensive student safety checklist, in accordance with the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the POCSO Act, is being implemented in all 5,633 schools across Delhi.

These include 1,077 Delhi Government schools, 198 government-aided schools, 2,612 MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board schools and 1,746 private schools. The child protection committees have already been constituted in all Delhi government schools in accordance with the POCSO Act. The L-G and CM directed that similar committees should be constituted in all 5,633 schools across Delhi by the end of July.