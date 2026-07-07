Light rain brings reprieve, humidity increases feels-like temperature to 49.6°C

NEW DELHI: Unusually high humidity was recorded on Monday in the capital, pushing the “feel-like” temperature to 49.6 degrees Celsius even as several parts of the capital witnessed rainfall activity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi continued to reel under sweltering weather conditions, with the maximum temperature settling above normal at most weather stations, even as no rainfall was recorded in the city during the day.

According to the IMD, the capital’s base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal.

Similar to Sunday, Monday marked the warmest July day in two years, with the maximum temperature at 38.6 degrees Celsius. The last time the temperature was higher was on July 11, 2024, when it reached 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Palam registered a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 26 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches below the average. Lodhi Road recorded a high of 38.3 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal – the highest positive departure among the city’s major weather stations. Its minimum temperature stood at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal.

The Ridge station recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above normal, while the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal.