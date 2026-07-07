MCD Standing Committee to get six members in July 15 polls

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to conduct the election of six members to its Standing Committee on July 15 in order to fill vacancies arising due to the retirement of members by rotation.

According to the notification issued by the municipal secretary’s office, one member each will be elected by the ward committees concerned in order to fill the six vacancies created after the retirement of members representing the Keshav Puram, Narela, Najafgarh, Central, Shahdara South and Karol Bagh ward committees under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The members who retired are Shikha Bhardwaj (Ward No. 58), Anju Devi (Ward No. 29), Inderjeet Sehrawat (Ward No. 133), Rajpal Singh (Ward No. 174), Neemaa Bhagat (Ward No. 210) and Ankush Narang (Ward No. 87). The notification said, the councillors who cease to be members of Standing Committee are eligible for re-election.

The elections to fill these vacancies are slated to be conducted on July 15 at the Hansraj Gupta Auditorium and Satya Narayan Bansal Sabhagar in the Civic Centre, with separate timings fixed for each of the six ward committees. Additionally, the MCD notified elections for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of all ward committees.