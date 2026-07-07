Mercedes driver held in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Delhi

A man was killed after a Mercedes allegedly hit his scooter and fled the scene in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday. The driver of the luxury car has been arrested.

The accident occurred on July 5 near the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road. The scooter rider, identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police traced the Mercedes, bearing a Haryana registration number, after a PCR caller provided details of the vehicle. A notice was served on the registered owner under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act, who identified Ansh Pratap Singh as the person driving the car at the time of the accident.

Singh was arrested, and the Mercedes has been seized.

A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)