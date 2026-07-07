Two Pak-backed terror modules busted, six nabbed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted two alleged Pakistan-linked terror modules and arrested six operatives who were allegedly being handled by Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, officials said. One module was tasked with carrying out a terror attack targeting a vital installation or police establishment in the capital, while the other was involved in cross-border arms trafficking, officials said on Monday.

“The first module was being handled by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI handler Rana Hunain, an associate of Bhatti. This module was tasked to carry out an attack on any vital installation or police establishment in Delhi using petrol bombs,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Two accused were arrested from Vijay Ghat area along with three petrol bombs and Rs 2000. They have been identified as Danish alias Chand Miya (24) and Salman (20), both residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The second module was allegedly involved in cross-border arms trafficking and was being handled by ISI handler Hassan Gujjar, another associate of Bhatti. This module was receiving weapons smuggled from Pakistan smuggled through drones, police said.