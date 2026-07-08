Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta flag off 300 electric buses in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off 300 electric buses to strengthen the city’s public transport infrastructure. The two leaders also laid the foundation stone for a multi-level bus depot at an event in south Delhi’s RK Puram.
“Today, 300 buses have been flagged off, and the foundation stone has been laid for a multi-level bus depot to strengthen the capital’s public transportation and clean mobility,” Shah said.
With the addition of new buses, the Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet has grown to nearly 6,600 buses, including 4,845 electric buses and 1,755 CNG buses. The Delhi government aims to build a modern fleet of around 14,000 buses by 2028-29.
Gupta said the newly inducted buses are low-floor, air-conditioned vehicles designed to provide safe, comfortable and accessible travel, including for persons with disabilities. “Each bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time GPS tracking, a passenger information system and other advanced safety and smart features.
With zero tailpipe emissions, these buses will play an important role in improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions and providing citizens with a quieter, more comfortable and environment-friendly travel experience,” she said.
The new fleet comprises 195 nine-metre electric buses under the DEVI buses and 105 state-of-the-art 12-metre electric buses. The expansion is in line with the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2026, which aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy mandates that all new intra-state buses inducted by the DTC and the Transport Department after its notification will be electric.
The induction of the buses is being jointly funded under the Centre’s PM E-Drive initiative.
Four electric bus depots at Narela Sector A-1, A-4, Rithala and Kohat Enclave were also e-inaugurated to strengthen the city infrastructure required for operating electric buses.
Gupta said the Narela Sector A-1 and A-4 depots have parking capacity for 250 DEVI electric buses, while Kohat Enclave can accommodate 30 buses and Rithala 90 buses. She said the depots have been developed with modern parking bays, internal roads and operational and maintenance facilities.
A four-lane Automated Testing Station at the Nand Nagri DTC Depot was also inaugurated. “The facility will carry out fully automated fitness testing of heavy, light and two-wheeler vehicles. It has the capacity to conduct fitness tests for 52,000 heavy and light vehicles and 20,000 two-wheelers every year,” Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said.
1 Buses include 195 nine-metre DEVI buses, 105 twelve-metre electric buses
2 Fleet includes 4,845 electric buses and 1,755 CNG buses
3 Delhi aims to build a fleet of around 14,000 buses by 2028-29
4 Buses have CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS tracking