Amit Shah, CM Rekha Gupta flag off 300 electric buses in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off 300 electric buses to strengthen the city’s public transport infrastructure. The two leaders also laid the foundation stone for a multi-level bus depot at an event in south Delhi’s RK Puram.

“Today, 300 buses have been flagged off, and the foundation stone has been laid for a multi-level bus depot to strengthen the capital’s public transportation and clean mobility,” Shah said.

With the addition of new buses, the Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet has grown to nearly 6,600 buses, including 4,845 electric buses and 1,755 CNG buses. The Delhi government aims to build a modern fleet of around 14,000 buses by 2028-29.

Gupta said the newly inducted buses are low-floor, air-conditioned vehicles designed to provide safe, comfortable and accessible travel, including for persons with disabilities. “Each bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time GPS tracking, a passenger information system and other advanced safety and smart features.

With zero tailpipe emissions, these buses will play an important role in improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions and providing citizens with a quieter, more comfortable and environment-friendly travel experience,” she said.