Delhi's mega gatherings leave behind a mounting waste problem

NEW DELHI: Every year, Delhi hosts thousands of religious gatherings, political rallies, cultural festivals, trade fairs and weddings that attract lakhs of people. From the festival celebrations near the Red Fort to melas organised across the city, Kanwar Yatra camps set up along Delhi’s arterial roads, political rallies at Ramlila Maidan and Burari Ground, and large public events at Pragati Maidan, every gathering leaves behind mountains of waste. While these events conclude within hours or days, the garbage they generate lingers much longer.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) 2016 and 2026, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, require organisers of large gatherings and bulk waste generators to provide adequate sanitation facilities, collect waste, segregate it and ensure its scientific disposal.

Yet, anyone who has attended a major mela or religious congregation in the capital has witnessed overflowing dustbins, plastic bottles and disposable plates scattered across grounds, and portable toilets in such poor condition that many visitors avoid using them altogether. During the annual Kanwar Yatra, for instance, temporary toilets installed at camps often become unusable within hours because they are not cleaned or emptied frequently enough.

In the fifth part of the series, we ask the obvious question—where does all this waste go? And an even more difficult question follows: what happens to the human waste generated by lakhs of people attending these events? On paper, the rules are unambiguous. Organisers of events attended by more than 100 people are classified as “bulk waste generators” under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.