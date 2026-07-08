Fishy tales via Peru and Japan

BOYA sits at the end of a road on Malcha Marg with a big grey box-like façade—looking as if it doesn’t want to be found out. Still dimly lit after one has raised a grey curtain to enter it, the sunlight filters in at a tangent though the high glass ceiling. Inside, it feels like an exclusive club—where waiters will know you by name and know the expensive wine you prefer.
At its helm is Augusto Oliveros Cabrera, a distinguished sushi chef, managing partner, COO, and executive chef, recognised for redefining modern Japanese cuisine across West Asia and India.
It serves Nikkei food, the resilient food of Japanese immigrants, but in a high-end way. Cabera, who started out modestly as a helper in the kitchen in Dubai, moved up in the world to work in five-star hotels around the globe. So he knows both—how those at the bottom, the middle and the rich eat.
Skilled cooking
The menu is appealing because of the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine – not many fine-dining standalone restaurants in Delhi do that. What we sample are unfamiliar flavours and layering, cut through with exciting sauces, all of which showcase the freshness of the produce in a new way.
Yellowtail Carpaccio with capsicum, and grated ginger-garlic – it is puzzling at first bite. But after it has draped itself around the spoon and been tasted and mulled over, one can focus on its thinness as an exercise in skill. It is a perfect wrap for the little squares of green peppers, dried flowers and other tantalising seasonings.
We follow this up with the Rock Shrimp tempura with Sriracha mayo, the latter is the ingredient that heightens the flavour. The Pan Seared Black Cod with baby potatoes, pickled beetroot, radish, kimchi and lime-salt is another fish dish to try. On the next table, a courting couple ordered the oven-baked Marinated Chilean Sea Bass in saikyo miso, balsamic, teriyaki with couscous and edamame, and ate it with a good appetite.
Signature creations
You could also choose from among the chef’s signature creations – the Tanuki Salmon sushi, the Hokkaido Scallops -- from among the fusion delicacies; and if you want a bit of meat after so much fish, then the Lamb Chops should be your thing.
BOYA has also introduced a new breakfast and all-day dining menu. The breakfast menu selection ranges from health-focused Superfood Bowls to indulgent Japanese Fluffy Pancakes and the Omurice, a blending of Japanese fried rice with silky eggs. The Wild Mushroom Risotto, part of the all-day menu, is a good bet. End the meal with a light Japanese Cheesecake.
At Malcha Marg Market, Block C, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri. The average cost is between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol.