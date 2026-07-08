Fishy tales via Peru and Japan

BOYA sits at the end of a road on Malcha Marg with a big grey box-like façade—looking as if it doesn’t want to be found out. Still dimly lit after one has raised a grey curtain to enter it, the sunlight filters in at a tangent though the high glass ceiling. Inside, it feels like an exclusive club—where waiters will know you by name and know the expensive wine you prefer.

At its helm is Augusto Oliveros Cabrera, a distinguished sushi chef, managing partner, COO, and executive chef, recognised for redefining modern Japanese cuisine across West Asia and India.

It serves Nikkei food, the resilient food of Japanese immigrants, but in a high-end way. Cabera, who started out modestly as a helper in the kitchen in Dubai, moved up in the world to work in five-star hotels around the globe. So he knows both—how those at the bottom, the middle and the rich eat.

Skilled cooking

The menu is appealing because of the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine – not many fine-dining standalone restaurants in Delhi do that. What we sample are unfamiliar flavours and layering, cut through with exciting sauces, all of which showcase the freshness of the produce in a new way.