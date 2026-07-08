Five held in builder extortion case; key accused arrested after encounter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested five people, including a local builder, in connection with an alleged extortion and firing case in the Nabi Karim. The alleged mastermind, Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Pehelwan, was arrested after an encounter near IP Estate, officials said.

Police said Pehelwan allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from a Paharganj-based builder and fired at him after he refused to pay. The incident took place on June 29.

According to police, an armed man entered the complainant’s office in Paharganj and demanded Rs 30 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh as immediate payment. When the builder refused, the accused allegedly fired at him and fled. Besides Pehelwan, police arrested Shakti Singh, Vishal Bhati, Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Chetli and Rajesh Sachdeva.

Pehelwan, a Bahadurgarh resident, allegedly posed as a financier but intended to build an extortion network by creating fear among local builders and businessmen, police said.