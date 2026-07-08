Five held in builder extortion case; key accused arrested after encounter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested five people, including a local builder, in connection with an alleged extortion and firing case in the Nabi Karim. The alleged mastermind, Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Pehelwan, was arrested after an encounter near IP Estate, officials said.
Police said Pehelwan allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from a Paharganj-based builder and fired at him after he refused to pay. The incident took place on June 29.
According to police, an armed man entered the complainant’s office in Paharganj and demanded Rs 30 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh as immediate payment. When the builder refused, the accused allegedly fired at him and fled. Besides Pehelwan, police arrested Shakti Singh, Vishal Bhati, Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Chetli and Rajesh Sachdeva.
Pehelwan, a Bahadurgarh resident, allegedly posed as a financier but intended to build an extortion network by creating fear among local builders and businessmen, police said.
The investigation found that Chetli, a local builder and hotelier, and Sachdeva allegedly helped the gang by arranging accommodation and meeting venues, and sharing information about the complainant and his family. Police said Chetli allegedly wanted to use the crime to settle commercial rivalries and strengthen his influence among local builders.
The accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the builder’s office and held several meetings before the incident. Shakti Singh was arrested from Kolkata, where he had allegedly fled after the crime. Acting on a tip-off, police located him near Kabristan, IP Estate. He allegedly opened fire at the police team and sustained bullet injuries in both legs in retaliatory firing, offcials said.
45-year-old man killed, 1 injured in Mangolpuri; 3 held
A 45-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and one person was injured in a violent clash between two families over old enmity in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday. Three accused, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. The deceased was identified as Mahesh, and the injured as Mukesh (35), police said. Further investigation is underway.