Kanchi Peetham a living civilisational institution preserving knowledge: L-G Taranjit Singh

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has termed Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham as a “living civilisational” institution that is preserving an unbroken lineage of ancient knowledge for more than 2,500 years and strengthening national integration.

Sandhu was presiding over an India Foundation programme at the India Habitat Centre on Monday, in the presence of Shankaracharya Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, the head of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, and the chief of the foundation, Ram Madhav.

The Kanchi Peetham was established by Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya at Kanchipuram. Highlighting the significance of the Kanchi Peeth, he cited its unbroken lineage of 71 Acharyas across three pillars, including Veda—Vedic scholarship preservation; Vidya—integrated Pathashalas and institutions like Sri Chandrashekharendra Saraswati Vishwa Mahavidyalaya; and Vaidya—a wide network of charitable healthcare institutions.

Sandhu had mentioned the Peetham’s efforts in strengthening national integration through spiritual outreach in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir and its work preserving India’s heritage through manuscript digitisation and revival of traditional temple architecture.

In the social media platform ‘X’, he stated, “Such interactions reaffirm that the responsibility of carrying forward our civilisational values is a shared journey across generations, with our youth playing a key role in shaping Bharat’s future.”

Deep inspiration for journey towards a Viksit Bharat

Delhi, as the nation’s capital and a meeting ground of diverse traditions and communities from across the country, continues to draw deep inspiration from such civilisational institutions like the Kanchi Peetham in its journey towards a Viksit Bharat, the Lieutenant-Governor said.