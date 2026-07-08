New norms set for recognition of private schools in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major regulatory overhaul for private schools in recent years, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has unveiled 28 revised proformas that are set to redefine the recognition process for private unaided recognised schools.

Issued through a circular dated July 6, the new framework is more than a procedural update; it is a comprehensive compliance mechanism that places schools under sharper regulatory scrutiny while seeking to bring greater transparency, uniformity and accountability to the system.

The revised proformas, which will govern applications for fresh recognition, extension of recognition and upgradation, require schools to furnish an extensive range of documents covering legal ownership, infrastructure, safety, governance, finances and academic standards. The move replaces previous formats and inspection checklists, which now stand superseded to the extent they are inconsistent with the new framework.

Among the key requirements, schools must upload allotment papers and the registered lease deed, occupancy certificates, sanctioned building plan approved by the competent authority, school health certificate, fire safety certificate and a water quality test report. These documents are intended to ensure that schools meet essential infrastructure and safety norms before recognition is granted or renewed.