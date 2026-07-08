Rain lashes Delhi after dry spell, IMD sounds red alert

NEW DELHI: After weeks of sweltering heat, rain lashed the capital on Tuesday afternoon, bringing respite to residents. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red’ alert for rain and strong winds across the city.

Similar weather conditions are likely on July 8, with light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected in the afternoon. Earlier, the IMD had issued an ‘orange’ alert, warning of moderate rain at most places along with thunderstorms, lightning, but later upgraded it to ‘red’ for the city.

The weather department had forecast moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning, with wind speeds reaching up to 70 km/h.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at around 37.2 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius -- the highest since July 2, 2024, when the mercury settled at a low of 30.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the “feels like” temperature at 8.30 am was 44.7 degrees Celsius as relative humidity stood at 79%, making for uncomfortable weather.