One dead, Several feared trapped after under-construction house collapses in Delhi's Rohini

One person died while five to six others are still feared trapped after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday.

"One person died due to the collapse. There are chances of five to six people still being trapped. Rescue operation remains underway," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Police, the Delhi Fire Service, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other emergency agencies launched a massive rescue operation.

Two people were pulled out alive from the debris earlier, while rescuers continued searching for individuals trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Rohini Sector 16, coinciding with heavy rainfall.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the weather contributed to the incident.

Immediately after the collapse, panicked residents rushed to the site after hearing a loud crash and cries for help from beneath the rubble.

Before specialised rescue teams arrived, locals began removing broken bricks, concrete slabs, and twisted iron rods with their bare hands in a desperate attempt to reach those trapped.