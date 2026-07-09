By Oct- Nov, five new waste processing plants to be operational

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s five new fresh waste processing plants are set to become operational by October-November this year, officials said.

Apart from landfill sites like Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa, these plants will be set up in two new identified spots – Singhola and Narela-Bawana. The combined capacity of the five waste-processing projects is 5,900 metric tonnes and is expected to resolve the waste processing gap in the city.

Currently, the city processes about 7,000-8,000 tonnes of fresh waste every day against a daily waste generation of 13,000-14,000 tonnes.

The plants worth `596 crore were approved by the MCD last month. The development comes when biomining operations at the landfill sites have slowed by more than half due to monsoon, temporarily affecting the pace of legacy waste remediation. Officials said, monthly targets are revised to account for the slowdown, with work expected to pick up again after the monsoon.

According to the civic body, the Okhla plant will have a processing capacity of 1,400 tonnes per day (TPD), the Ghazipur plant 800 TPD and the Bhalswa plant 1.800 TPD. The remaining two facilities, at Singhola and Narela-Bawana, having a capacity of 700 TPD and 1200 TPD, respectively.