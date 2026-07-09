Delhi scores high in school education, enrolment gaps a worry

NEW DELHI: The capital city has been placed among the country’s better-performing states and Union Territories in the Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2025-26. While the capital scored well across several school education indicators, the report flagged concerns over declining enrolment at the foundational level and lower student retention in secondary classes.

For 2025-26, Delhi was placed in the second-highest performance band, alongside Punjab, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Chandigarh was the only State or Union Territory to achieve the higher Uttam-3 category.

The PGI is the Centre’s annual assessment of school education, evaluating states across 70 indicators covering learning outcomes, access, infrastructure, equity, governance, and teacher education. The index groups states into performance bands based on scores.