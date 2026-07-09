Director Sanju Surendran on Khidki Gaav and portraying the migrant experience in Delhi

Where the story began

The idea for the film began when a friend of Surendran told him about being evicted from his rented home in Khirki Village. As he began expanding that incident into a feature, other influences gradually found their way into the screenplay. One of them was Musafir (1957), a Hrishikesh Mukherjee film whose screenplay was co-written by Ritwik Ghatak, which uses a single house as a meeting point for different lives and stages of existence.

The English title, If on a Winter's Night, may recall Italo Calvino's celebrated novel If On a Winter’s Night a Traveller. The working title remains Khidki Gaav. "I couldn't find an apt translation for Khidki Gaav," he says. "Then we thought 'If on a Winter's Night' might be a good English title because the main event happens on a Christmas night in Delhi. It's very different from Italo Calvino's novel, but the title suited the atmosphere of the film."

Winter itself is indeed integral to the storytelling. "I would actually wait for winter to shoot this film. Winter is a very important character. It gives the whole texture to the film," he says.