Four-storey building crashes in Rohini, one dead

NEW DELHI: “Don’t be worried, we will rescue you safely,” a firefighter was heard saying, as a 42-year-old man was killed and three others were rescued on Wednesday evening, after a four-storey building collapsed amid eavy rain in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-16 area.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they got information about the incident around 4.20 pm at Rohini Sector-16, near MCD school. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to initiate rescue operations.
The deceased individual was identified as Ram Kishore (42). Saddham (32), and Ravi (35), were rescued safely from the rubble and were admitted to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment.
Police, DFS, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other emergency agencies launched a massive rescue operation that continued late into the evening.
A senior police officer said that one person was brought dead to the hospital. Heavy equipment, including hydraulic cutters and JCB machines, were deployed to remove the debris without endangering those trapped underneath.
Rakesh Singh, a resident, said he heard a loud noise. “We heard a loud noise and when we came out of the house, saw that a building had collapsed. We heard that one person has died as of now, however, police will give the exact details about the incident,” Singh said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said the property is owned by Manju, wife of Ram Dua, and Ritika. Immediately after receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot. The area was secured, uninterrupted movement of rescue vehicles was ensured, nearby buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and adequate law and order arrangements were put in place to facilitate smooth rescue operations
A video released by the DFS showed firefighters using specialised rescue equipment to lift massive concrete slabs. A hand could be seen protruding from beneath the debris, and a firefighter was heard telling the man, “Don’t be worried, we will rescue you safely.”.
According to information available, the building owner, Ram Dua, is suspected to be trapped beneath the debris. It is further suspected that four to five labourers may still be trapped inside the collapsed structure. “Rescue teams established contact with one trapped person and provided him with drinking water.
We also arranged an oxygen cylinder from a nearby hospital and supplied oxygen to the trapped individual while he remained beneath the debris, generator and lighting facilities were also arranged at the site to facilitate uninterrupted rescue operations during low-light conditions,” the DCP said.
In a statement, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said that the area was denotified in 2016 and was handed over to the local body.