Four-storey building crashes in Rohini, one dead

NEW DELHI: “Don’t be worried, we will rescue you safely,” a firefighter was heard saying, as a 42-year-old man was killed and three others were rescued on Wednesday evening, after a four-storey building collapsed amid eavy rain in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-16 area.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they got information about the incident around 4.20 pm at Rohini Sector-16, near MCD school. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to initiate rescue operations.

The deceased individual was identified as Ram Kishore (42). Saddham (32), and Ravi (35), were rescued safely from the rubble and were admitted to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment.

Police, DFS, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other emergency agencies launched a massive rescue operation that continued late into the evening.

A senior police officer said that one person was brought dead to the hospital. Heavy equipment, including hydraulic cutters and JCB machines, were deployed to remove the debris without endangering those trapped underneath.

Rakesh Singh, a resident, said he heard a loud noise. “We heard a loud noise and when we came out of the house, saw that a building had collapsed. We heard that one person has died as of now, however, police will give the exact details about the incident,” Singh said.