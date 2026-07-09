L-G Sandhu approves land allotment for pending infra, welfare projects

NEW DELHI: Making way for several infrastructure projects pending for years, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved allotment of DDA land. According to officials, they were pending due to a lack of coordination between various departments. They have now been streamlined following reviews by Sandhu.
“The L-G has been consistently stressing seamless cooperation between all stakeholders, right after taking over. Land parcels have been allotted for strengthening security infrastructure—new police stations at Dilkusha Bagh, Sagarpur, Suyurpur, and Kishangarh, a Forensic Science Laboratory in Narela, and Intelligence Bureau stations at Dheerpur and Tahirpur,” an official said.
Land has also been allotted for construction of community halls for sub-registrar offices at Dwarka Sector-19 and Manglapuri, and 112 no objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and five for Atal Canteens.
For waste management, the DDA has approved 8.5 hectares at Holambi Kalan for E-Waste Eco Management Park, 10 acres at the Ghazipur landfill site handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with an additional 10.4 acres allotted for the expansion of waste-to-energy and bio-methanisation facilities.
Land has also been allotted to the MCD for 24 Fixed Compactor Transfer Station sites. “Twenty hectares of land has been allotted to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a Metro depot at Sanoth and 16 hectares in Narela for a casting yard,” the official added.
To improve water supply, land has been given to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for installing 151 bore wells, while land has also been allotted for sewage treatment plants (STP) and sewage pumping stations at eight locations and for an STP at Jaunti and an underground tank at Sangam Vihar.
In the education sector, 22.43 acres have been allotted for setting up two new campuses of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and 12.69 acres for two new campuses of the Delhi Technical University and 1200 sqm for Central Sanskrit University, all coming up in Narela. Land measuring 4.1 acres has been given for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jwalapuri, schools at Shalimar Bagh and Karawal Nagar and a staff housing for the judiciary at Rohini and Shahdara.