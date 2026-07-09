L-G Sandhu approves land allotment for pending infra, welfare projects

NEW DELHI: Making way for several infrastructure projects pending for years, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday approved allotment of DDA land. According to officials, they were pending due to a lack of coordination between various departments. They have now been streamlined following reviews by Sandhu.

“The L-G has been consistently stressing seamless cooperation between all stakeholders, right after taking over. Land parcels have been allotted for strengthening security infrastructure—new police stations at Dilkusha Bagh, Sagarpur, Suyurpur, and Kishangarh, a Forensic Science Laboratory in Narela, and Intelligence Bureau stations at Dheerpur and Tahirpur,” an official said.

Land has also been allotted for construction of community halls for sub-registrar offices at Dwarka Sector-19 and Manglapuri, and 112 no objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and five for Atal Canteens.

For waste management, the DDA has approved 8.5 hectares at Holambi Kalan for E-Waste Eco Management Park, 10 acres at the Ghazipur landfill site handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with an additional 10.4 acres allotted for the expansion of waste-to-energy and bio-methanisation facilities.