Only 6.5 per cent govt schools have digital libraries: Study

NEW DELHI: Despite the push for digital education, only 6.5% of Delhi’s government schools have functional digital libraries and just 39% are equipped with integrated learning devices, according to the UDISE 2025-26 data released by the education ministry on July 7, underscoring persistent gaps in digital infrastructure.
Only 176 (6.5%) of Delhi’s 2,688 government schools have functional digital libraries, despite libraries or reading corners being available in 5,642 of the city’s 5,643 schools.
The figures highlight a wide gap between physical library infrastructure and access to digital learning resources.
While 72% of government schools have functional smart classrooms equipped with digital boards and televisions, several other digital teaching resources remain limited. Only 39% of schools have integrated learning devices, 58.2% have projectors and 42.9% report having functional mobile phones for teaching, indicating that the broader digital learning ecosystem is still far from comprehensive.
In absolute terms, only 1,059 of Delhi’s 2,688 government schools have functional integrated learning devices. Projectors are available in 1,565 schools, while functional mobile phones for teaching are available in only 1,152 schools.
The findings come months after the Delhi government’s Economic Survey 2025-26, released in March, announced plans to strengthen digital education infrastructure. The survey said 125 government school libraries would be upgraded with 20 digital devices, headphones, kiosks and charging carts, while 8,777 smart classrooms would be established by the end of 2025.
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure also remains a work in progress. Although the government announced ICT labs in schools last year, only 804 have been established so far, of which 770 are functional. These labs are meant for upper primary, secondary and senior secondary students.
Enrolment gaps persist
Delhi has been placed among the better-performing states and UTs in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2025-26. However, the report flagged concerns over declining enrolment at the foundational level and lower student retention in secondary classes.