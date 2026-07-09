Only 6.5 per cent govt schools have digital libraries: Study

NEW DELHI: Despite the push for digital education, only 6.5% of Delhi’s government schools have functional digital libraries and just 39% are equipped with integrated learning devices, according to the UDISE 2025-26 data released by the education ministry on July 7, underscoring persistent gaps in digital infrastructure.

Only 176 (6.5%) of Delhi’s 2,688 government schools have functional digital libraries, despite libraries or reading corners being available in 5,642 of the city’s 5,643 schools.

The figures highlight a wide gap between physical library infrastructure and access to digital learning resources.

While 72% of government schools have functional smart classrooms equipped with digital boards and televisions, several other digital teaching resources remain limited. Only 39% of schools have integrated learning devices, 58.2% have projectors and 42.9% report having functional mobile phones for teaching, indicating that the broader digital learning ecosystem is still far from comprehensive.

In absolute terms, only 1,059 of Delhi’s 2,688 government schools have functional integrated learning devices. Projectors are available in 1,565 schools, while functional mobile phones for teaching are available in only 1,152 schools.