Woman sets self ablaze, jumps from third floor of house in West Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire and jumping from the third floor of her residence in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area on Wednesday, an official said.

A PCR call was received on Wednesday that a woman allegedly fell from the third floor of her residence while on fire. Police immediately reached the spot and found that the injured, identified as Laxmi, had already been shifted to DDU Hospital, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, the father of the deceased stated that Laxmi had married Rajender and they have a son. Matrimonial disputes arose between Laxmi and Rajender in 2023, following which Laxmi had been residing with him in Hari Nagar, police said.

She was working at a clothing store in Uttam Nagar but had left the job four to five days prior to the incident. He further stated that Laxmi had been under stress since then, particularly due to concerns regarding the care and custody of her child. He did not level any allegations against any person in connection with the incident.

The crime team inspected the scene, and relevant exhibits were seized as per procedure. No suicide note was found during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Laxmi was declared brought dead at DDU Hospital. The body has been preserved for postmortem examination. Further enquiry is in progress, police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)