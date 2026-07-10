57,000 tonnes of silt removed from Delhi stormwater drains, Says DDA

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon begins, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has removed more than 57,000 metric tonnes (MT) of silt from stormwater drains across the city as part of its desilting drive.

They added that the campaign was carried out in a mission mode under the monitoring of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who has been reviewing the preparedness of various agencies and the progress of the work.

In order to facilitate a smooth execution of the drive, the city was divided into six operational zones–East, South, North, Narela, Rohini and Dwarka– thereby allowing focused planning and supervision.

According to the authority, the desilting has been completed in the East, South and North Zones, while the exercise is in its final stages in the Narela, Rohini and Dwarka Zones.

The large-scale operation was undertaken in order to improve the carrying capacity of the city’s stormwater drainage network and reduce the risk of waterlogging.