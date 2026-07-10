Chandni Chowk at the centre of Old Delhi revamp

NEW DELHI: The governmernt is trying to redevelop a 376-year-old marketplace that has outlived empires, survived the making of modern India, and remained the beating heart of Old Delhi through every chapter of its history.

Barely 1,400 yards long, Chandni Chowk stretches from the Red Fort—whose ramparts become the nation’s stage every Independence Day as the Prime Minister addresses the country—to the 17th-century Fatehpuri Mosque. Few streets in India have witnessed so much history, and fewer still continue to carry lakhs of people daily.

When Mughal emperor Shah Jahan founded Shahjahanabad in 1650, Chandni Chowk was planned as the commercial heart of his new capital. The avenue was designed by his favourite daughter, Jahanara Begum, who imagined a broad boulevard with a canal flowing through its centre.

The water collected in a square pool that reflected the moonlight, giving the market its enduring name—Chandni Chowk, the Moonlight Square. The centuries changed almost everything except the street’s purpose.

The charm waned. The havelis slowly became shops, warehouses, offices and hotels. Chandni Chowk grew into one of India’s largest wholesale and retail markets, famous for its textiles, jewellery, spices, old eateries and Paranthe Wali Gali. Every day, lakhs of people come for business, shopping, religious visits and tourism.

With the crowds came familiar problems. Narrow lanes struggle to accommodate pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and delivery vehicles. Parking is scarce. Public conveniences have never kept pace with the growing number of visitors. The old city remains full of life, but also of congestion. Earlier attempts to bring order to its streets never fully succeeded.

That is the challenge now before the government. CM Rekha Gupta began with a symbolic decision: the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, created to conserve and redevelop Old Delhi, was renamed the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam.