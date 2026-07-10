Delhi teacher arrested for aiding Bishnoi gang’s Rs 10 crore extortion attempt

A Mukherjee Nagar resident received a WhatsApp call from an international number on June 15, during which the caller allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to pay Rs 10 crore.

The caller identified himself as Hari Boxer and allegedly threatened to kill the victim and his children if the amount was not paid within a week, a senior police officer said.

Police said Hari Boxer used multiple international numbers to make the extortion calls. He also allegedly shared a video of the victim’s office and threatened to blow him up.

According to police, Singh conducted reconnaissance of the victim’s office, recorded a video of the premises and shared it with Hari Boxer, who later used the footage to threaten the businessman and demand Rs 10 crore.

Singh was arrested in connection with the case. He has been working as a mathematics faculty member at various coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar since 2018.