Delhi teacher’s suicide bid: Family alleges extreme pressure during SIR process, denial of medical leave

NEW DELHI: A teacher engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls allegedly tried to take his own life by jumping from a flyover on Wednesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old mathematics teacher at a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya school in Delhi, Anand Kumar Saroha, is currently undergoing treatment at the St Stephen's Hospital. He remains under medical care for multiple injuries, including broken bones in his arms that requires surgical intervention.

A report quoting police sources said that his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Preliminary investigations suggest the teacher, who is reportedly an asthma patient, had been enduring severe mental distress related to his professional responsibilities.

He is the Supervisor over Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of the electoral rolls of booth nos 141-150, Sadar Bazaar.

The family of the victim has levelled serious allegations against senior officials at his place of work. Vikram Singh Tomar, the teacher's brother-in-law, stated that Saroha had been attempting to secure medical leave for ten days due to his health condition but claimed his repeated applications were summarily rejected.

"He was mentally tortured to such an extent that he couldn't figure out what to do and felt that dying was the only option left," Tomar alleged. The family further claimed that Saroha had been under immense pressure to complete census duty despite his inability to perform the tasks due to his failing health.

The family alleges that prior to jumping from the Rani Jhansi flyover, Saroha had ingested Dettol in an act of desperation. Family members are now demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. They have urged authorities to hold the responsible officials accountable, citing a pattern of work-related mental harassment and administrative pressure.