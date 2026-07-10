Ex-govt staffer among three held for job racket in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a former Income Tax department employee, for allegedly running a fake recruitment racket and duping government job seekers, officials said.

Police received information about the racket on May 18 after a complainant alleged that Naveen Prakash, Deepak Tiwari and Rohit Chauhan had cheated him on the false promise of securing an MTS post in the Income Tax department.

In December 2025, Prakash allegedly introduced himself as a department employee and assured the complainant of an MTS job. He introduced him to Tiwari, who collected Rs 5,000 in cash at Khatikaan Mandir, Ajmeri Gate, and gave him Chauhan’s bank account details for further transfers, DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said. Police said the gang targeted unemployed youth through social-media advertisements, conducted fake interviews at Civic Centre.