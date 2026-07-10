In a first, DU launches one-year PG programmes for four-year graduates

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) has introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the first time, marking a major shift in its higher education framework from the 2026-27 academic session. The programmes will be available only to students who have completed the university’s four-year undergraduate programme under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.
As part of the initiative, DU will offer admissions to 46 one-year postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines. These include MA in Arabic, MA in Bengali, MCom and MSc in Biochemistry, among others. The university has advised prospective students to refer to the official admission notification for the complete list of programmes and course-specific eligibility criteria.
Eligible students will now have the opportunity to complete their master’s degree within a single academic year, in line with the academic structure envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The newly launched programmes will offer more than 1,100 seats across various departments. At the same time, the university will continue admissions to its existing 74 two-year postgraduate programmes, which together account for nearly 13,500 seats.
With both one-year and two-year options available, DU’s total postgraduate intake will increase to approximately 14,600 seats for the 2026 admission cycle. The university clarified that the introduction of the new courses will not replace the existing two-year postgraduate programmes. Instead, the one-year degrees have been introduced as an additional academic pathway for eligible candidates.
Based entirely on merit
Admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes will be based entirely on merit. Only students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under DU’s UGCF 2022 and earned the required academic credits will be eligible to apply.