In a first, DU launches one-year PG programmes for four-year graduates

Eligible students will now have the opportunity to complete their master’s degree within a single academic year, in line with the academic structure envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The newly launched programmes will offer more than 1,100 seats across various departments. At the same time, the university will continue admissions to its existing 74 two-year postgraduate programmes, which together account for nearly 13,500 seats.

With both one-year and two-year options available, DU’s total postgraduate intake will increase to approximately 14,600 seats for the 2026 admission cycle. The university clarified that the introduction of the new courses will not replace the existing two-year postgraduate programmes. Instead, the one-year degrees have been introduced as an additional academic pathway for eligible candidates.

Based entirely on merit

Admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes will be based entirely on merit. Only students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under DU’s UGCF 2022 and earned the required academic credits will be eligible to apply.