Inderlok-Indraprastha metro work kicks off, to run fully underground

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday began construction of the Inderlok-Indraprastha Metro corridor, with the diaphragm wall work starting at the proposed Sarai Rohilla Metro Station in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The 12.377-kilometre corridor is being developed as a fully underground extension of the Magenta Line and will have 10 underground stations. Once completed, it will extend the Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network at nearly 89 km, DMRC said in a statement. The entire Magenta Line will operate as a driverless corridor after the extension is completed, the statement added.

Sarai Rohilla Metro Station is expected to improve connectivity to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, Karol Bagh market, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, educational institutions and nearby commercial and residential areas. The new corridor will provide interchange facilities with seven Metro lines.