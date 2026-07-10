MCD to start regular teachers’ rationalisation

NEW DELHI: After completing the rationalisation of around 2,000 contractual teachers across its schools, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to begin the next phase of redeploying regular teachers. The exercise will be carried out within individual zones, based on vacancies under the newly approved Transfer Policy 2026.

According to officials, around 500 contractual teachers have already been deployed against vacant posts. Once the deployment of contractual teachers stabilises, the MCD will begin rationalising regular teachers within their respective zones, based on available vacancies.

“The move is aimed at ensuring a equitable distribution of teachers across MCD schools in accordance with the pupil-teacher ratio prescribed under the Right to Education Act,” an official said. The policy states that no school should have surplus teachers when other schools are operating below the prescribed teacher strength.