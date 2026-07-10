Noida mayhem: Locals stay stranded as heavy rain inundates streets

“However, our office was very supportive as they gave us the option of working from home,” she added. Describing the scene outside her residence she said, “Many people were seen walking across the street with their pants rolled up and shoes in their hands”.

On the other hand, many societies in Noida also suffered from waterlogging outside their premises. Rakesh Sharma, a senior citizen living in the Super MIG Express View apartment at Sector 93, said that stepping outside since morning has become a struggle for residents. He further complained about the failure in the electricity supply.

“Electricity has been gone since 6 am, and even till evening it has not been restored. It came back for barely two to two-and-a-half minutes before going off again. We’ve been sitting in the dark,” he said. He further mentioned that the electricity company says the panel box in that area is completely submerged. “They told us power can only be restored once the water recedes,” Sharma added.

Another resident, Ranjita, said, “Domestic workers are scared to enter because the area is waterlogged. They fear there could be an electric current in the water since the panel box is submerged. There is no pump installed to remove the water. Some authority employees are trying to clear the drain, but they are unable to do much now.” Sharma added, “If the drains had been cleaned properly before the rains, this situation would not have arisen.”

Red alert for Delhi, orange for Noida and Gurugram

For Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, while an orange alert was sounded for parts of Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Gurugram.