Polo ground won’t be altered till ruling on eviction: Centre to Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded the Centre’s submission that it would not alter the sanctity of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area until a trial court decides the Indian Polo Association’s plea against an eviction notice.
Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar noted the government’s claim that it was only demarcating the land. “We are not altering the turf. The polo ground is not being destroyed,” the Centre said.
The judge said demarcation should not be done physically in a manner that affects matches. “We will take your word that you will not be altering the sanctity of the ground,” he said, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 14.
The association had sought directions to restrain digging until a Delhi court decides its plea. Its counsel alleged that authorities were destroying the international-standard turf. The association challenged a June 18 sessions court order rejecting its interim plea for restoration of possession, stay on the May 20 eviction order and restraint on demolition, digging or alteration of the ground.
Matter will be heard on July 14
The judge said demarcation should not be done physically in a manner that affects matches. “We will take your word that you will not be altering the sanctity of the ground,” he said, & posted the matter for July 14.