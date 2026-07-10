Rain-collapse script of Gurugram repeats itself

NEW DELHI: Millennium City in Gurgaon received over 33 mm of rain in just three hours on Thursday afternoon, bringing the city to a grinding halt for the second consecutive day. As a result, commuters were battling traffic snarls while wading through murky, ankle-deep water, as several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging.

The brunt of the rainfall was felt across four main stretches—Atul Kataria Chowk, near the Rapid Metro in Sikanderpur; Sohna Road near Omaxe Mall; and Narsinghpur.

Vehicles struggled to move through a heavily flooded Atul Kataria Chowk, while two-wheeler riders struggled to make their way near the Rapid Metro in Sikanderpur. At Sohna Road the flooding has spilt onto the Delhi-Mumbai motorway link road. A stretch of NH-48 near Narsinghpur reportedly caved in, squeezing the traffic further.